Brokerages Set Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Target Price at $30.38

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.38.

CRDO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $28.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -158.39 and a beta of 2.24. Credo Technology Group has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $33.96.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $60.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.50 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Credo Technology Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Credo Technology Group news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $957,550.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,773,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,158,410.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $257,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,962,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,806,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $957,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,773,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,158,410.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 936,678 shares of company stock worth $26,102,844 in the last quarter. 23.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRDO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,570,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993,303 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $45,362,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,224,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,535,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 290.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,184,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,096,000 after purchasing an additional 881,344 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

