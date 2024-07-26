Brokerages Set Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Target Price at C$16.94

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UNGet Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.94.

A number of brokerages have commented on D.UN. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$18.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

In other news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 39,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$743,247.80. In related news, Director Jane Gavan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.13, for a total transaction of C$27,201.00. Also, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 39,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$743,247.80. Insiders have acquired 93,800 shares of company stock worth $1,784,165 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE:D.UN opened at C$19.38 on Tuesday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12 month low of C$14.50 and a 12 month high of C$29.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.85. The firm has a market cap of C$316.48 million, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.22.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

