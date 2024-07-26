Brokerages Set NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target at $36.44

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.44.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Compass Point upped their price objective on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on NMI from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.
Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $38.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.88. NMI has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $39.28.
NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $156.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.76 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 56.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NMI will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.
NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
