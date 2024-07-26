Brokerages Set Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Target Price at $77.64

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.64.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $74.70 on Tuesday. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $44.13 and a 52-week high of $79.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 13.66% and a negative return on equity of 140.14%. The company had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Fitness

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 478.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading

