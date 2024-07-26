Brokerages Set Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Price Target at $37.17

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.17.

Get Samsara alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on IOT. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IOT

Insider Transactions at Samsara

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider John Bicket sold 91,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $3,265,899.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,232,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,508,191.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider John Bicket sold 91,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $3,265,899.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,232,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,508,191.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 71,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $2,720,223.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,904,135.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,757,240 shares of company stock worth $61,407,550. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Samsara by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 969,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,360,000 after purchasing an additional 79,773 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Samsara by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 34,679 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Samsara during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $37.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.22 and a beta of 1.49. Samsara has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $42.28.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $280.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.51 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.66% and a negative net margin of 27.14%. Analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Samsara

(Get Free Report

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.