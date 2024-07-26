Brokerages Set Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Price Target at $11.35

Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.35.

VIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Telefônica Brasil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

NYSE:VIV opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Telefônica Brasil has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.60.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0617 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Telefônica Brasil’s previous — dividend of $0.02. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 17,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 330,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,264 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,756 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 50,378 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

