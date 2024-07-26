Brokers Offer Predictions for Valneva SE’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VALN)

Get Valneva alerts:

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Valneva in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.49). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Valneva’s current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Valneva’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Valneva Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of VALN stock opened at $7.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $505.24 million, a PE ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 2.20. Valneva has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $15.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Valneva ( NASDAQ:VALN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.80 million. Valneva had a negative net margin of 15.88% and a negative return on equity of 14.56%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valneva stock. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned 0.51% of Valneva worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

