Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.40.

NYSE BRO opened at $97.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.17. Brown & Brown has a twelve month low of $66.73 and a twelve month high of $99.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $301,232.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 166.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

