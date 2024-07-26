Cadogan Energy Solutions (LON:CAD) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.26

Shares of Cadogan Energy Solutions PLC (LON:CAD – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.26 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.10 ($0.03). Cadogan Energy Solutions shares last traded at GBX 2.10 ($0.03), with a volume of 350,000 shares traded.
Cadogan Energy Solutions Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 14.50 and a quick ratio of 10.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 0.75.
About Cadogan Energy Solutions
Cadogan Energy Solutions PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and condensate in Ukraine. It operates through Exploration and Production and Trading segments. The company holds working interest licenses in the west of Ukraine.
