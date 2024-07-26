Calix (NYSE:CALX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CALX. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Calix from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Calix from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Calix from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

CALX stock opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. Calix has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $48.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average of $34.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 111.94 and a beta of 1.76.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $198.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.77 million. Calix had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Calix will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Calix by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,364,846 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,765,000 after acquiring an additional 298,277 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Calix by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Calix during the fourth quarter worth $721,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Calix by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 823,253 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,968,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Calix by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 176,867 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

