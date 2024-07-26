Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Stock Position Lifted by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) by 89.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Camden National were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Camden National alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Camden National in the first quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Camden National by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 364.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st.

Camden National Stock Up 4.5 %

Camden National stock opened at $40.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Camden National Co. has a 1-year low of $26.52 and a 1-year high of $40.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.97. The company has a market capitalization of $588.78 million, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Camden National had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.72 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Camden National Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden National Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.81%.

About Camden National

(Free Report)

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.