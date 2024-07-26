Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Price Target to GBX 23.50

Corero Network Security (LON:CNS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 12.50 ($0.16) to GBX 23.50 ($0.30) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.51% from the stock’s current price.

CNS opened at GBX 19.50 ($0.25) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £99.22 million, a PE ratio of 675.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Corero Network Security has a twelve month low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 20.60 ($0.27). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 15.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 11.89.

Corero Network Security

Corero Network Security plc provides distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions worldwide. The company offers SmartWall DDoS protection solutions that are designed to protect business continuity, service availability, revenues, and brand reputations from harmful DDoS attacks. It also provides DDos Intelligence Service, which specializes in automatic detection and protection solutions with network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools; SecureWatch Managed Services that improves defense against advanced DDoS attacks with its security services; SmartWall One, a solution that offers inline and data path protection, edge and cloud mitigation, and scrubbing; and SecureWatch Analytics that can formulate new mitigation rules.

