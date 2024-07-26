Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Price Target to GBX 23.50

Corero Network Security (LON:CNS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 12.50 ($0.16) to GBX 23.50 ($0.30) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.51% from the stock’s current price.
Corero Network Security Stock Performance
CNS opened at GBX 19.50 ($0.25) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £99.22 million, a PE ratio of 675.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Corero Network Security has a twelve month low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 20.60 ($0.27). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 15.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 11.89.
About Corero Network Security
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Corero Network Security
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for Corero Network Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corero Network Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.