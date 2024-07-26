Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Receives C$56.30 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$56.30.

CAR.UN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$56.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$53.75 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

CAR.UN stock opened at C$48.60 on Tuesday. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a twelve month low of C$40.52 and a twelve month high of C$54.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$45.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$46.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.12 billion, a PE ratio of -64.80, a P/E/G ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.19.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

