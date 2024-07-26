Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Canadian National Railway in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.51. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.84 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.42 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $146.25 to $130.67 in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.08.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $113.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.55. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 766.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.614 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.55%.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.