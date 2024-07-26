Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Lowered to $133.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective cut by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $137.00 to $133.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CNI. Barclays cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $146.25 to $130.67 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.08.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $113.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $134.02. The company has a market cap of $71.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,375,000 after acquiring an additional 61,498 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,602,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,351,000 after acquiring an additional 17,083 shares during the last quarter. YCG LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. YCG LLC now owns 250,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,418,000 after acquiring an additional 14,249 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $816,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

