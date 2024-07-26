Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Cut to C$182.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$188.00 to C$182.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$177.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$176.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$183.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$179.29.

TSE:CNR opened at C$156.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$166.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$170.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$99.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$143.13 and a 52-week high of C$181.34.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.72. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of C$4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.29 billion. Analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 7.7897884 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 544 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$160.21 per share, with a total value of C$87,156.42. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

