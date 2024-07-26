Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Lowered to C$187.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$188.00 to C$187.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CNR. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$195.00 to C$179.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$190.00 to C$186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$205.00 to C$202.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$179.29.

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$156.82 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$143.13 and a one year high of C$181.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$166.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$170.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$99.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.72. The business had revenue of C$4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.29 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 27.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 7.7897884 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$160.21 per share, with a total value of C$87,156.42. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

