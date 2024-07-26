Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Lowered to C$192.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$194.00 to C$192.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins’ target price indicates a potential upside of 22.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$176.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$205.00 to C$202.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$177.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$195.00 to C$179.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$179.29.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

TSE:CNR opened at C$156.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$166.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$170.77. The stock has a market cap of C$99.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.48. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$143.13 and a twelve month high of C$181.34.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.72. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 32.86%. The business had revenue of C$4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.29 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 7.7897884 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$160.21 per share, with a total value of C$87,156.42. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

