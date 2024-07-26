Canadian Utilities (CU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.03. Canadian Utilities had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter.

Canadian Utilities Trading Up 0.6 %

TSE:CU opened at C$31.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.73. Canadian Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$28.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Canadian Utilities Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.453 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Canadian Utilities’s payout ratio is 84.58%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CU. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. CIBC lowered their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$34.67.

View Our Latest Report on Canadian Utilities

About Canadian Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.