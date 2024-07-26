Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Raised to C$42.00 at ATB Capital

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPX. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$45.36.

Capital Power Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Capital Power stock opened at C$40.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.58. Capital Power has a 52-week low of C$33.90 and a 52-week high of C$42.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.08.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.93. Capital Power had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The company had revenue of C$1.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 3.1603928 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 2,441 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.38, for a total transaction of C$98,577.10. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

