Carlyle Group Inc. Sells 135,241 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 135,241 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $4,775,359.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,427,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,188,563.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 19th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 65,636 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $2,239,500.32.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 69,637 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $2,424,063.97.

On Monday, July 15th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 93,187 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $2,954,027.90.

On Friday, July 12th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 57,253 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,852,134.55.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 24,390 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $733,895.10.

On Monday, July 8th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 59,973 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $1,822,579.47.

On Friday, July 5th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 50,739 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $1,580,519.85.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 52,724 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total transaction of $1,627,589.88.

On Monday, July 1st, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 81,110 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $2,612,553.10.

On Friday, June 28th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 49,937 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $1,650,417.85.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CG opened at $46.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.18 and a 200-day moving average of $43.31. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.13 and a 52 week high of $48.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.10 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 506.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also

