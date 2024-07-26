Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CCL. Barclays raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Macquarie raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.11.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 2.68. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $19.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

