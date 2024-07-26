Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.60.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRS. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

In related news, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $81,892.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,183.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total value of $3,117,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,551,751.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $81,892.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,183.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,261,693 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 469.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $134.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Carpenter Technology has a 1-year low of $55.92 and a 1-year high of $144.40. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.06 and a 200-day moving average of $85.82.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $684.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.73 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

