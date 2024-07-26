Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 66.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $115,799,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth about $112,081,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 113.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,936,000 after buying an additional 154,803 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 561.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 273,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,050,000 after buying an additional 231,887 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,057,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $372.78 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.44 and a 12-month high of $389.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $359.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.54.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.64. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CASY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.