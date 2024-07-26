Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $322.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $405.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.22.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $372.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $359.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $238.44 and a 52-week high of $389.43.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 768,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,841 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,799,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,081,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 113.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,936,000 after buying an additional 154,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 561.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 273,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,050,000 after buying an additional 231,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

