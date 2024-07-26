Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) EVP Dave Howson Sells 2,500 Shares

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total value of $466,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,676.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $187.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.42 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBOE. Barclays lowered their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $215.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

