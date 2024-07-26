CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $122.00 to $124.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. CBRE Group traded as high as $107.19 and last traded at $106.51, with a volume of 272700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.30.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.14.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 44.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.87. The stock has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 1.40.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

