Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) versus LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ) Financial Survey

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) and LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.9% of Cellectis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of LENZ Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Cellectis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.4% of LENZ Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Cellectis has a beta of 3.1, suggesting that its stock price is 210% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LENZ Therapeutics has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectis $9.19 million 12.40 -$101.06 million ($1.29) -1.59 LENZ Therapeutics N/A N/A -$124.65 million N/A N/A

This table compares Cellectis and LENZ Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cellectis has higher revenue and earnings than LENZ Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Cellectis and LENZ Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectis -529.81% -67.41% -20.83% LENZ Therapeutics N/A -39.55% -33.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cellectis and LENZ Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectis 0 0 2 0 3.00 LENZ Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Cellectis currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 290.24%. LENZ Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $31.33, indicating a potential upside of 30.18%. Given Cellectis’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cellectis is more favorable than LENZ Therapeutics.

Summary

Cellectis beats LENZ Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cellectis

Cellectis S.A., a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma. It also develops UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; UCARTCS1 and ALLO-605 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; ALLO-316 for renal cell carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART 20×22 for relapsed or refractory B-Cell NHL. The company has strategic alliances with Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. and Les Laboratoires Servier; research collaboration and exclusive license agreement with Iovance Biotherapeutics; and collaboration and license agreement with Cytovia, as well as a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca to develop novel cell and gene therapy candidate products. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About LENZ Therapeutics

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

