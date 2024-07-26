Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Receives $238.78 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $238.78.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COR. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com cut Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cencora

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total transaction of $419,513.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,756.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,388,900.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at $63,323,746.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total value of $419,513.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,756.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,899,112 shares of company stock valued at $408,654,376 in the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $95,313,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $3,579,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $2,294,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $1,862,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of COR opened at $227.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.36. Cencora has a one year low of $171.65 and a one year high of $246.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.45.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. The company had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cencora will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

