Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.800- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Centene also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 2.420-2.420 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Centene from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered Centene from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Centene from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.93.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of CNC stock opened at $67.39 on Friday. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.79.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centene will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In other news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

