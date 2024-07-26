Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 31.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Central Garden & Pet

In other news, CAO Howard Machek sold 10,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $400,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,533.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $170,027.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,063 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,889.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Howard Machek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $400,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,533.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 714,218 shares of company stock valued at $25,945,528 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Argus raised shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Up 0.8 %

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.40. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $41.03.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $900.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.68 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.30%. On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Further Reading

