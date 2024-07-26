Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 46.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.65 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $50.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.48. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The firm has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.88.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.