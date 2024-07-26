Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Strong Earnings

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 9,245,859 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 14,005,355 shares.The stock last traded at $50.62 and had previously closed at $51.78.

The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.65 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.65 and a 200 day moving average of $79.48. The firm has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

