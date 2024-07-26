Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Roth Mkm

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Roth Mkm from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.66% from the stock’s current price.

CB has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 4th. William Blair lowered shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.05.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB opened at $261.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb has a one year low of $198.10 and a one year high of $275.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $262.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.11.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb will post 20.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,597,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,552 shares of company stock worth $12,149,985 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CB. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,202,000 after acquiring an additional 14,588 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

