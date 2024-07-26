Citigroup Cuts Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Price Target to $2.75

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $3.50 to $2.75 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SAVE. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a negative rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $3.25 to $2.75 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of $2.64.

Spirit Airlines Price Performance

SAVE stock opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. Spirit Airlines has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 34.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post -4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit Airlines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 2,369.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 733,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 704,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,418,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,766,000 after purchasing an additional 68,710 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,143,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,520,000 after purchasing an additional 363,519 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 14,236 shares during the period. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,072,000. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

