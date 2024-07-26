Citigroup Raises MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target to $89.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $83.00 to $89.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MET has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.08.

NYSE:MET opened at $75.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.95. MetLife has a 12 month low of $57.91 and a 12 month high of $76.90. The firm has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MetLife will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 73.3% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

