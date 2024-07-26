City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Hits New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $124.68 and last traded at $124.50, with a volume of 17693 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.54.

The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.08. City had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $94.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.20 million.

City Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of City in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of City from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of City from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, City has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $84,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $84,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Parsons acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.11 per share, with a total value of $40,844.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,055. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,617 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,232 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On City

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of City in the 4th quarter valued at $10,953,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of City by 577.0% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after purchasing an additional 92,276 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of City by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 614,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,044,000 after purchasing an additional 32,069 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of City in the 1st quarter valued at $1,133,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of City by 215.1% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,019 shares in the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About City

(Get Free Report)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

