Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNV. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 5,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $124.30 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $102.29 and a 52 week high of $148.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.15.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -57.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FNV shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.33.

Franco-Nevada Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Featured Stories

