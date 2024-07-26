Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,940,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,823 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,686,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 705.5% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,038,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,137 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,675,000. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,347,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $36.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day moving average is $32.15. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $39.41.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

