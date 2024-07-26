Clearbridge Investments LLC Invests $439,000 in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KHC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 346.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,520,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,863 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 56.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,840,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,929,000 after buying an additional 1,027,636 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 165.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,039,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,450,000 after buying an additional 648,365 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,969,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 82.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,070,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,507,000 after buying an additional 483,457 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $33.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.46. The company has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.53. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.