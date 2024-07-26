Clearbridge Investments LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,467 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 693.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JHX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded James Hardie Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com lowered James Hardie Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

James Hardie Industries Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of JHX opened at $34.28 on Friday. James Hardie Industries plc has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $41.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.79.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The construction company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 12.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

James Hardie Industries Profile

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

