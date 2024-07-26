Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 8,906 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 443.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,906 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $60.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $62.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.05.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

