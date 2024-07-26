Clearbridge Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLCB. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 650.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 790,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,085,000 after buying an additional 684,938 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,667,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,053,000 after acquiring an additional 308,691 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,913,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,294,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,609,000 after acquiring an additional 83,725 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 232,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 65,567 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLCB opened at $21.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.17. Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $21.72.

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

