Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 970.8% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $109.76 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.24 and a fifty-two week high of $115.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.