Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 245 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Novartis alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 73.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

Novartis Stock Up 0.6 %

Novartis stock opened at $109.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $92.19 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.84 and its 200 day moving average is $102.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.