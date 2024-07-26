Clearbridge Investments LLC Takes Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,961,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,901,000 after acquiring an additional 796,316 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Entergy by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,115,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,254,000 after acquiring an additional 706,059 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,904,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,950,000 after acquiring an additional 258,806 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Entergy by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,247,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,429,000 after acquiring an additional 214,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Entergy by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,643,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,286,000 after acquiring an additional 448,134 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.50 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.42.

Entergy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ETR stock opened at $111.42 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $114.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.71.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

