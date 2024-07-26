ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CLRO opened at $0.70 on Friday. ClearOne has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $2.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average of $1.01.
ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter.
ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.
