Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stake Raised by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cloudflare by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,572,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,632,000 after acquiring an additional 412,864 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 78.0% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 77,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 34,012 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 15.4% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 150,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,531,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cloudflare by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 256,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,884,000 after acquiring an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 286.3% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 15,582 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $1,183,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,450,929.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $3,911,513.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,612 shares in the company, valued at $17,219,798.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $1,183,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,450,929.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 714,232 shares of company stock worth $55,423,126. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NET. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group raised Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.92.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $78.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.35. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.88 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.93 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

