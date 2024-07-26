CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Receives $215.82 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $212.64.

Several research firms have weighed in on CME. Bank of America lifted their target price on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

CME Group Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ CME opened at $199.38 on Tuesday. CME Group has a 52 week low of $190.70 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.93. The firm has a market cap of $71.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.52.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,226,934.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total value of $1,501,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,999.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,290 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,700 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CME Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 966.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CME Group

(Get Free Report

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

