Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a "hold" rating on the financial services provider's stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

CVLY stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.86. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.56.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 525,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 48,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and checking account.

