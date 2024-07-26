Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
CVLY stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.86. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.56.
Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.
Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and checking account.
